Milwaukee Bucks have emerged as main 'dark horse' to trade for Jimmy Butler
With Jimmy Butler's seven-game suspension now over, the Miami Heat are yet to find a suitable trade partner for the 35-year-old superstar.
For weeks, the Phoenix Suns have been reported as the prime destination for Butler if he gets traded ahead of the Feb. 06 NBA Trade Deadline.
In fact, some have claimed that Butler is even keen on re-signing with the Suns beyond the 2024-25 NBA season if he gets moved to Phoenix.
However, so far, no deal has been struck between the two sides. Apart from the Suns, a few other names have been thrown out there to trade for Butler.
On that note, according to ClutchPoints' Brett Siegel, the Milwaukee Bucks have now emerged as the leading dark horse candidate to complete a trade for Butler.
"Amid rumors surrounding Butler and the Bucks possibly emerging as the main dark horse to land him in a trade deadline blockbuster, the one thing that everyone needs to be aware of is that Milwaukee is a second apron team," Siegel wrote. "Aside from Miami's opinion on what the Bucks have to offer, this is the only real scenario in which Milwaukee would be willing to move Middleton before this year's trade deadline, sources said."
With Khris Middleton not having an ideal season amid his recovery from injury, it's no surprise that the veteran player would be a part of a potential Butler trade. He has already been moved to the bench by coach Doc Rivers.
But as Siegel mentioned, the Bucks are a second apron team and it won't be easy to complete a trade. As a result, they may need help from a third team who can take back salary for the Bucks to onboard Jimmy via a trade.
