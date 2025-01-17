Jimmy Butler reportedly is open to playing 'third wheel' on Suns, not Heat
Since the Heatles era, the Miami Heat has had most success under Jimmy Butler's leadership. The 35-year-old star has led the team to the NBA Finals twice, albeit losing both times.
Now, with Butler looking for a major contract extension, the organization is apparently ready to move in another direction.
That direction would be relying on the dynamic duo of Bam Adebayo and Tyler Herro to lead the team to a potential NBA Championship in the future. As a result, it would require Butler to play second fiddle to the duo.
Well, according to ESPN's Ramona Shelburne, Butler has no plans to accept this change. Instead, he will be more than happy to be the third star behind the duo of Kevin Durant and Devin Booker on the Phoenix Suns.
"If they're doing this transition to Bam and Tyler, Jimmy's like, 'Fine, do your transition,'" a source close to Butler said, per ESPN. "If [he's] going to be the second or third wheel, [he'll] be that in Phoenix to Kevin Durant and Devin Booker."
Shelburne reported that Jimmy was made aware in 2023, post franchise legend Udonis Haslem's retirement, that he may be their best player, but Adebayo and Herro are the organization's future.
Since that announcement, Butler's role with the team has slowly but surely changed, and it's evident from his dropped usage rate. As for his move away from Miami, the Suns have been named a prime target for the 35-year-old.
Considering he is more than happy to play second fiddle to Kevin Durant and Devin Booker, it makes sense to trade him. However, knowing the Heat, they will wait until they find a good deal before moving Butler.
Because Jimmy doesn't have a no-trade clause in his contract, he will have to abide by the Heat's decision about wherever he gets traded. Be it the Suns or some other NBA team.
