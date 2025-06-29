Milwaukee Bucks’ fan favorite Bobby Portis isn’t going anywhere
Bobby Portis Jr. has established himself as a firm fan favorite in the city of Milwaukee. Having been a key piece during the Milwaukee Bucks' NBA championship win in 2021, Portis has also helped the team win the 2024 NBA Cup.
Portis finished third in Sixth Man of the Year voting in 2022, and also signed a 4-year deal worth $49 million with the team that same year. And it seems that instead of picking up the final year of that contract, Bobby has instead agreed to a new deal with the franchise this offseason.
"Bobby Portis intends to sign a three-year, $44 million contract to return to the Milwaukee Bucks, with a player option for 2027-28, sources tell ESPN," Shams Charania reported on X.
"Bucks and Mark Bartelstein reach a new deal for the sixth man extraordinaire and fan favorite in Milwaukee."
While it's not hard to believe that Portis could have received deals north of $20 million per year from other teams, he has found a home in Milwaukee. With Giannis Antetokounmpo losing a lot of his supporting cast from the championship year already, he'll be happy to know Portis is staying.
Portis averaged 13.9 points and 8.4 rebounds per game, mostly off the bench for Milwaukee last season. His three-point shooting did fall from over 40 percent to just 36.5 percent last season, though. The contract may not prove to be worth it, but the Bucks gain a lot from re-signing him.
