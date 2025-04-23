Mike Tannenbaum net worth: ESPN front office insider salary, job history, & more
By Tyler Reed
It feels like Christmas Eve to NFL fans, as tomorrow, every fanbase will once again start drinking the Kool-Aid that this could be their year when the 2025 NFL Draft starts.
Yes, the draft is when every optimistic thought a fan has flows through the bloodstream, and their respective team will have hit a home run on every selection.
RELATED: Adam Schefter net worth: ESPN NFL insider salary, job history & more
It's a good day to be a member of any team's front office. Lucky for the fans, ESPN has a top front office insider in Mike Tannenbaum.
Tannenbaum will almost certainly be a part of the network's draft coverage. However, let's take a closer look at one of the Worldwide Leader's top talents.
Front Office Experience
How does one become a front office insider? That's easy: you bring the experience of being in one of those roles.
Before Tannenbaum joined ESPN, the front office insider spent time as an executive with the Miami Dolphins and New York Jets. In both stops, Tannenbaum served as executive vice president and was general manager for the Jets from 2006 to 2012.
Net Worth
While athlete contracts are plastered all over our television screens at all times, it's a little harder to find the net worth of a former NFL executive.
However, something tells me that if you have ever worked in an NFL front office, then one may be living quite comfortably when it comes to finances.
Can't Avoid Hot Takes
Even an NFL front office insider can't avoid delivering hot takes on ESPN. Maybe the most headline buzz Tannenbaum has made with the network was during last season, when he said the Detroit Lions should make an insane trade for Cleveland Browns star Myles Garrett.
Tannenbaum might have heard the discussions surrounding Stephen A. Smith's new contract and thought it would be a good time to deliver a scolding hot take.
GET MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead by subscribing to TBL YouTube channel
NFL: NFL Mock Draft Consensus 19.0: The final first-round forecast
NBA: JJ Redick triggered into profane 'spazz out' in Lakers victory over Timberwolves
MLB: Cubs' star says MLB season resists Netflix 'The Clubhouse' documentary treatment, suggests alternative
SPORTS MEDIA: Shannon Sharpe vehemently denies troubling allegations in video statement
VIRAL: Charlamagne tha God roasts Shannon Sharpe for 'messing around' with OnlyFans girl