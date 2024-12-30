Mike Brown's differences with DeMar DeRozan and De'Aaron Fox may have led to his sacking
After missing the playoffs for a record 16 times, the Sacramento Kings finally ended their postseason draught under the coaching Mike Brown.
While Brown did start a new chapter in the Kings' history, even he was unable to maintain that form with the organization.
The Kings missed the postseason last season and were heading toward the same trajectory in the 2024-25 NBA season as well.
RELATED: De'Aaron Fox's 'connection' with Miami Heat star could lure him away from the Kings
Keeping that in mind, the Kings decided it was time to move on from Brown as the head coach and announced his sacking abruptly before the team's recent matchup against the Los Angeles Lakers.
Now, former NBA player Lou Williams recently revealed that he has insider information about Brown's recent spats with DeMar DeRozan and De'Aaron Fox, which could have ultimately played a role in his firing.
"De’Aaron Fox was being continuously singled out you know whether it was publicly or behind the scenes," Williams said. "I was even hearing whispers where he may have even asked or suggested that DeMar DeRozan come off the bench."
Williams labeled these decisions as 'severe missteps' on Brown's part. Either way, the Kings have now entered a new era and they will aim to at least make it to the postseason.
After all, Brown signed a massive contract extension worth $30 million in the offseason and they must have taken the decision keeping that in consideration.
Right now, the Kings have a 13-19 record and hold the 12th seed in the Western Conference as the team tries to snap its six-game losing streak.
MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead
NFL: Rodgers is the new king…of getting sacked
CFB: Oregon shows off Rose Bowl uniforms
NBA: Wemby quickly becoming face of the NBA
SPORTS MEDIA: Fans still sharing legendary Gumbel calls