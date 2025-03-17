Michigan baseball player Mitch Voit's viral chalk-snorting celly drawing backlash
By Josh Sanchez
Michigan Wolverines baseball player Mitch Voit became a viral sensation over the weekend during the team's 11-0 shellacking of the USC Trojans.
Voit crushed an RBI triple for the Wolverines, but it was his celebration that had everyone talking.
After sliding safely into third, Voit pretended to "snort" the baseline to pretend he was snorting cocaine. The celly was a hit.
The video has been viewed more than 1.5 million times.
While most viewers took Voit's celebration as the joke that it was and enjoyed the laugh, others were complaining about how inappropriate the junior second baseman's was.
One fan joked, "Automatic drug suspension after the game."
Another added, "Dumb. Dude needs to act like he’s hit a triple before." Others were even less amused, "This may lead to a suspension. Kids, never do this."
Voit went 3-for-3 with four RBIs in the big win which advanced the Wolverines to 11-8 on the season.
So far, there doesn't seem to be any momentum from the Big Ten or Michigan baseball program to actually punish Voit for his celebration, but it wouldn't be surprising if he was encouraged not to pull that one out of his bag again.
Up next for the Wolverines is an afternoon showdown on Tuesday, March 18, against the Western Michigan Broncos in Ann Arbor. The first pitch is scheduled for 4:00 p.m. ET on BIG+.
We'll have to wait and see whether Voit will be available for the team.
