Michigan baseball player Mitch Voit issues apology after viral celebration
By Josh Sanchez
If you spent any time on social media over the weekend, there is a good chance you saw a Michigan baseball player sliding into third base before a questional gesture that went viral.
That was Wolverines star second baseman Mitch Voit, who created an internet firestorm when he "snorted" the baseball after a 3 RBI triple.
Some found it hilarious, while others were less impressed with his actions.
Just one day after his 3-for-3, 4 RBI performance in Michigan's dominant 11-0 win over visiting USC, he has issued a public apology.
Voit took to social to take responsibility for his actions.
"I would like to apologize for my actions on third base yesterday," Voit wrote on X. I made an immature decision in the heat of the moment. The gesture I made does not reflect my character, the household I was raised in, or the bloack M that I represent in any kind of way.
"I take full responsibility for what I did, and I am truly sorry to all those who I have negatively impacted by doing this."
Now that the apology is out there, hopefully everyone can move on. Voit is not expected to receive any punishment from the university or Big Ten.
Up next for the Wolverines is an afternoon showdown on Tuesday, March 18, against the Western Michigan Broncos in Ann Arbor. The first pitch is scheduled for 4:00 p.m. ET on BIG+.
