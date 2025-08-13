Michael Porter Jr. explains how NBA players might get involved in sports gambling
Betting and gambling have become an integral part of top-level sports in recent years. The largest companies in the field sponsor athletes, sports media, and even the top teams across various sports. And, unfortunately, at times, players are tempted to get directly involved as well.
The NBA is no exception to this rule, and the Jontay Porter case was a recent example that players can alter their performances to manipulate the lines. He's not the only player to have done so, either. And now his brother, Michael Porter Jr., has explained what might tempt athletes to do this.
RELATED: Cooper Flagg, Dallas Mavericks highlight NBC Sports' huge NBA slate on MLK Day
“Think about if you can get all your homies rich by telling them, ‘Yo bet $10,000 on my under this one game, I’m gonna act like I got an injury. I’m gonna come out after three minutes.,'" Porter Jr. said.
"They all get a little bag because you did it in one game. That is not okay, but some people probably think like that; they come from nothing, and all their homies have nothing."
This is an interesting perspective on the matter, as it goes to show just how easy it might be for players to manipulate these things. What he is suggesting may not be extremely common, but it's hard to imagine that players haven't done this while getting away with it in the past.
Sports gambling is only going to grow bigger as an industry, and the NBA world has to learn to deal with its darker implications. Hopefully, the integrity of the game doesn't get further compromised moving forward.
GET MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead by subscribing to TBL YouTube channel
NBA: Stephen A. Smith names ideal NBA franchise for LeBron James to win another ring
NFL: Cleveland Browns star Myles Garrett caught speeding hours before NFL preseason game
SPORTS MEDIA: Dana White announces huge broadcasting deal ditching prehistoric PPV model
VIRAL: Taylor Swift's new album title revealed in 'New Heights' promo with Travis Kelce
WNBA:Sophie Cunningham hilariously ‘owns’ Jacy Sheldon with rookie card autograph stunt