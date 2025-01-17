Kevin Love hints at Jimmy Butler's next move with a 'The Wolf of Wall Street' clip
Jimmy Butler's deteriorating relationship with the Miami Heat has been a major developing story over the past few weeks.
The 35-year-old has made up his mind to leave the franchise after six seasons due to a plethora of reasons. However, the primary reason has been reported to be his bad relationship with president Pat Riley.
Since Butler has seemingly made it clear to Riley about leaving the organization, a meeting with team owner Micky Arison was set in hopes of changing the star's mind amid his seven-game suspension.
Well, team veteran Kevin Love took it to his official Instagram handle to share the outcome of the meeting between Butler and Arison. The IG post was liked by Butler as well.
Love posted a clip from Leonardo DiCaprio's superhit movie 'The Wolf of the Wall Street.' The short video essentially signals that Butler will not be leaving the Heat and return to the team once his seven-game suspension is over.
This isn't the first time K-Love has seemingly "leaked" inside information as he has been making posts about Butler's trade saga over the past few weeks.
So, if we are to believe Love's intel the 35-year-old superstar is now convinced to stay with the Heat. If it turns out to be true, the next step will be to rebuild the locker room morale.
After all, a plethora of reports have surfaced claiming about the poor mood in the locker room after Butler has publically demanded a trade and made it clear that he would rather play for any team in the NBA than the Heat.
