Miami Heat bring back fan favorite 'Association' uniform (PHOTOS)
By Tyler Reed
It has been a roller coaster of emotions this season for the Miami Heat. With two NBA Finals appearances in the last five years, the Heat are now fighting for their postseason lives.
The biggest story coming out of Miami is the beef between the front office and Jimmy Butler. It appears the two sides are gearing up for a split.
RELATED: Jimmy Butler's 'tragic' departure will leave a 'stain' on Miami Heat, says Dwyane Wade
So, Heat fans need to hear some good news. Luckily, they got just that, as the franchise announced the return of one of the greatest uniforms in NBA history.
The Heat have announced they are bringing back the white 'Miami Vice' uniforms as the team's association look this season.
Miami will wear the uniforms at least 20 times this year. However, it may be in their best interest to wear this all the time.
The franchise is heading toward a new era with the soon-to-be split with Bulter. Why not go all the way in with a brand-new look to start a new era?
As it currently stands, the Heat are ninth in the Eastern Conference, meaning they would be in the Play-In Tournament taking on the Chicago Bulls for a chance to play for the eighth seed.
The drama is heating up in South Beach. Thankfully, the team will be looking the part as the drama unfolds.
Suddenly, I want to pretend that I am Don Johnson blasting Phil Collins as my hair flows through the Miami wind. That feeling would probably be even better if I had one of these Miami Vice jerseys.
