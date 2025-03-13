Mavs owner contradicting Nico Harrison's 'win-now' statement on Luka Doncic trade goes viral
Dallas Mavericks fans have hardly enjoyed a game since Luka Doncic was traded to the Los Angeles Lakers. Mavs general manager Nico Harrison defended the move to enter 'win-now' mode.
Well, since then, the Mavericks have done everything in their power to tarnish Doncic's image and stint with the organization.
RELATED: Mark Cuban gives Anthony Davis reason why he's unhappy about Luka Doncic trade
Coming back to Harrison's claims, the experiment has completely failed due to multiple Mavericks stars getting injured. Instead, the Mavs are on the verge of missing the playoffs completely just a year after making it to the NBA Finals.
What's more crazy is the that the Mavs' top brass is not even on the same page. While Harrison claimed the move was made to capitalize on the team's short championship window, owner Patrick Dumont's comments from Feb 13, 2025 suggest the trade was made for long-term gains. Dumont's comments have now gone viral on social media platforms.
"Tough decisions are never easy. Part of leadership is looking at risk, all the factors in a decision, being willing to act at that time, and look to the long term, not only thinking about the short term and how it may be received immediately," Dumont said. "Think about the long-term benefits and what it may allow you to achieve if given all the right considerations... We had to decide how to get better. What can we do to improve our team?"
He added: "We looked at our trajectory during the season and realized that we did not get better... This was a decision about the future. If you look at our roster today and who we have, we feel like we positioned ourselves to be incredibly competitive against the best teams in the NBA."
In what world is trading a 25-year-old superstar who was yet to enter the prime of his career for an older, more injury-prone player a move for the future?
At this point, the more fans learn about the trade, the more it puzzles them. To be honest, the only sensible move here is to admit that the trade was a mistake and hope to rebuild the loyal fan support that previous majority owner Mark Cuban spent decades building.
