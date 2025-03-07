Mark Cuban gives Anthony Davis reason why he's unhappy about Luka Doncic trade
No matter how much time passes, most fans will never understand the reasoning behind the Dallas Mavericks offering Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers before the NBA Trade Deadline.
Considering Doncic was just 25 years old when he was traded, it made even less sense. Even more so when fans consider that the Mavericks went to the NBA Finals last season.
Evidently, since the trade, the Mavs' top brass has received nothing but anger-filled responses from the fanbase.
RELATED: Dallas Mavericks predict Luka Doncic's 'basketball demise' in five years
It has led to the Mavericks losing their loyal fanbase that Mark Cuban spent decades building. On the other hand, some even wondered why didn't Cuban stop the trade. Anyway, Cuban recently shared his true thoughts on the trade.
“If the Mavs are gonna trade Luka that’s one thing,” Cuban told WFAA. “Just get a better deal. No disrespect to Anthony Davis. I still firmly believe if we had got four unprotected [first-round draft picks] and Anthony Davis and Max Christie, this would be a different conversation.”
While there is no doubt that Anthony Davis is a phenomenal star, he is in his 30s and has a major history with injuries. It was proven correct as AD has been out since making his team debut with an injury.
Coming back to Cuban's point, parting ways with Doncic for a package lacking multiple first-round picks seems a bit underwhelming.
