Matt LeFleur Tush Push stance gets called out by popular podcast
By Matt Reed
While the Tush Push might still be alive for the moment, the NFL's charge towards banning one of the league's most-influential plays started with one team in particular and Pardon My Take isn't going to let them forget it.
The widely-popular sports podcast recently had on Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LeFleur ahead of the NFL Draft and during their discussion Big Cat and PFT Commenter brought up the Tush Push and asked LeFleur why he wants the play banned.
PFT straight-up asked LeFleur why he's afraid of the play in a joking manner, and the Packers head coach played it off nicely and actually managed to give an interesting response.
LeFleur stated that the Packers are actually better when they don't use the Tush Push, however, he did recognize the value of the play for teams like theirs and the Philadelphia Eagles, who have strong offensive lines blocking up front.
While the NFL discussion on the matter has been tabled for the time being, it's still possible that the league ends up banning the Tush Push before the start of the next season.
