Marvel announces star-studded lineup for 'Avengers: Doomsday'
By Tyler Reed
The superhero movie genre has its haters. But those haters need to step aside; those of us who enjoy life are ready for the next phase of the 'Avengers' saga.
On Wednesday, Marvel Studios teased fans by releasing one name at a time, as they revealed the stacked cast for 'Avengers: Doomsday'.
RELATED: Comic book fans celebrate the release of 'The Fantastic Four: First Steps' teaser
Some names were expected, like the bombshell casting of Robert Downey Jr. as Dr. Doom. However, the superhero studio had longtime fans absolutely shocked with some of the names that were revealed to be in the cast.
It appears that the characters from the early 2000s X-Men movies will be making an appearance in the new Avengers film.
Names like Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Rebecca Romijn, Alan Cummings, Kelsey Grammer, and James Marsden will only be returning to play the iconic characters they once played.
For those fans who may not have seen the name of someone playing one of their favorite characters, be patient.
Marvel Studios' official Instagram account replied to a comment made by Downey Jr., saying, "there's always room for more.."
Production is underway for the latest Marvel project, and as a dork who lives for this kind of stuff, how great is it that we live in a time where we are getting new Marvel and DC Comics products? I love being a nerd.
