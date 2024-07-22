Marvel Reaches Absurd Level of Marketing With Latest 'Deadpool and Wolverine' Merch
The Marvel Cinematic Universe is arguably one of the best at promoting its films, which is proven by the fact that the MCU took over cinema since its creation in 2008 with the highly popular movie, "Iron Man."
From appearing at San Diego Comic-Con to thousands of fans attempting to see new trailer in the famous Hall H, to sending stars on world-trekking promotional tours, Marvel has become a juggernaut of marketing that leads to fans going crazy for any chance to get closer to the films they produce.
This is especially true when a movie is so hyped up and excitable, which leads to Marvel pulling out all stops to ensure its success. That has especially been true for the upcoming "Deadpool & Wolverine," which sees Ryan Reynolds return as the "Merc with a mouth."
Joining Reynolds is the return of Hugh Jackman as Wolverine, which is a casting that fans have been begging for since the fan-favorite actor stepped away from the character after "Logan" was released in 2017.
Naturally, the announcement of Jackman's return spurned plenty of opportunities for Marvel to incorporate Wolverine into the crass and silliness of Deadpool's humor. That has especially been true for the latest merch for the film, which features an Xbox controller that has been dubbed the "Cheeky" controller.
Based on the very viral trailer that showcased Deadpool smacking his behind, Microsoft decided to roll out a controller that is emblazoned with a backside and Deadpool's red costume. Though fans have wanted to buy the controller, it is only available to secure via a competition on X.
Now, Marvel has taken things to an even more absurd level, adding a version dedicated to Wolverine.
Wolverine has now received his own dedicated "Cheeky" controller, which is much like the Deadpool version, only this time decorated like the comic-accurate yellow costume that has been highlighted in trailers.
Much like the Deadpool controller, this Wolverine version can only be obtained by finding a post on social media for the controllers, liking it, and commenting with the #MicrosoftCheekySweepstakes hashtag.
Marvel has certainly produced some odd marketing ploys in past years, but producing controllers featuring the butts of popular superheroes is as absurd as they can get. This is also following the announcement of the "Deadpool & Wolverine" popcorn bucket that features Wolverine's head and his mouth open where fans can reach in.
The "Deadpool" movies have all been Rated R for highly adult humor, action, and more. With these new "Cheeky" controllers, it appears Marvel has allowed those ideals to be showcased in "Deadpool & Wolverine" which comes out on July 26.