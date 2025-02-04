Comic book fans celebrate the release of 'The Fantastic Four: First Steps' teaser
By Tyler Reed
Before I call every comic book fan a nerd, you need to know that I am one of you. Doesn't matter if we're talking Spider-Man, The Flash, The Avengers, or the Justice League, I eat it all up.
So, when a new comic book movie is set to drop, you best believe I am seated for an experience of a lifetime with the rest of you nerds.
On Tuesday, Marvel released the first teaser trailer for the upcoming Fantastic Four film. The film is called 'The Fantastic Four: First Steps,' and fans are ready to take their first steps with Marvel's first family.
The film stars Pedro Pascal as Reed Richards, Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm, Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm, and Ebon Moss Bachrach as Ben Grimm/The Thing.
Fans also got their first look at John Malkovich's unnamed character and a first glimpse at Ralph Ineson's Galactus.
If you scour the internet long enough, you will find plenty of arguments about the Marvel Cinematic Universe falling off.
However, the first glimpse of this film has even the most pessimistic comic book fans ready to return back to the comic film world.
The film is set to release on July 25th, giving fans the ultimate month of comic book films. DC is set to release its new Superman film on July 11th.
Smile, dorks; it is about to be an epic summer of comic book love. Please leave your negative reactions at home and just enjoy what is being created for us, okay?
