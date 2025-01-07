Marcellus Wiley breaks silence on salacious FS1 lawsuit
Former FS1 host Marcellus Wiley used his YouTube platform to respond to a salacious lawsuit by one of the network's former hair stylists, Noushin Faraji.
Wiley specifically went in on the allegations against Speak host Joy Taylor, whom Faraji alleges to have slept with Wiley's former Speak For Yourself co-host, Emmanuel Acho, in an attempt to advance her career. Taylor is also alleged to have slept with Fox Sports executive Charlie Dixon.
"I never heard that Charlie Dixon and Joy Taylor were sleeping together," Wiley said. "But, upon hearing that, I’m not gonna lie to y’all. It makes a lot of things make sense. It unlocks a lot for me. Sleeping with Emmanuel Acho? I’ve heard that before. Multiple times, as recent as a week or two ago. Part of the reason it was suggested that they do a show together is because of these allegations in the lawsuit that they were sleeping together, conspiring to get that to go. Conspiring with Charlie, conspiring with Emmanuel Acho, ‘let’s make this work.’
"What is crazier is, how they split apart… why did they go on different shows they say? Relationship went sour.”
The 42-page lawsuit, which was first obtained by Front Office Sports, also alleges that Skip Bayless at one point propositioned Faraji for sex by offering her $1.5 million, that Dixon grabbed Faraji's buttocks at a party, and that Dixon made an employee's contract renewal contingent on having sex with him.
Fox Sports (via FOS), Taylor, and Bayless have yet to comment publicly since the lawsuit was filed.
MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead
NBA: Luka Doncic injury update
CFP: Transfer portal winners and losers
NFL: Mock draft 4.0: Who will the non-playoff teams pick?
SPORTS MEDIA: Why the Fubo/Hulu announcement is a big deal