Manny Pacquiao vs Mario Barrios live stream, start time, fight card, & more

Boxing legend Manny Pacquiao returns to action on Saturday, July 19, to face off against WBC welterweight champion Mario Barrios in Las Vegas.

By Josh Sanchez

Manny Pacquiao and Keith Thurman box during their WBA welterweight championship bout at MGM Grand Garden Arena.
Manny Pacquiao and Keith Thurman box during their WBA welterweight championship bout at MGM Grand Garden Arena. / Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images
Boxing fans are in for a treat on Saturday night as the legendary Manny Pacquiao makes his return to the ring at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The 46-year-old Pacquiao (62-8-2, 39 KOs) will be lacing up his gloves to challenge Mario Barrios (29-2-1, 18 KOs) for the WBC welterweight title.

Entering Saturday night's championship bout, Barrios is a moderate -235 favorite over Pacquiao, who is a +195 underdog, while the over/under is set for 10.5 rounds.

A WBC World Champion belt won by Head Boxing Coach Jeffrey Young hangs on the wall
A WBC World Champion belt won by Head Boxing Coach Jeffrey Young hangs on the wall / Kelly Wilkinson/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK

How can you tune in to Saturday afternoon's action?

All of the information you need to catch Pacquiao vs. Barrios live online can be seen below.

Manny Pacquiao vs Mario Barrios live stream & viewing info

Manny Pacquiao is pictured before the start of a world welterweight championship bout against Yordenis Ugas at T-Mobile Arena
Manny Pacquiao is pictured before the start of a world welterweight championship bout against Yordenis Ugas at T-Mobile Arena. / Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

Date: Saturday, July 19, 2025
Start Time: 8:00 p.m. ET
TV Info: PBC on Prime Video pay-per-view
Location: Las Vegas, Nevada
Venue: MGM Grand Garden Arena
Live StreamStream 1

Betting Odds: Barrios (-235), Pacquiao (+195) | O/U: 10.5 rounds

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Mario Barrios vs. Manny Pacquiao fight card

Manny Pacquiao waves to fans after losing in a world welterweight championship bout in a decision to Yordenis Ugas
Manny Pacquiao waves to fans after losing in a world welterweight championship bout in a decision to Yordenis Ugas / Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images
  • Mario Barrios (c) vs. Manny Pacquiao for Barrios’ WBC Welterweight title
  • Sebastian Fundora (c) vs. Tim Tszyu for Fundora’s WBC Super Welterweight title
  • Isaac Cruz vs. Omar Salcido for interim WBC Super Lightweight world title
  • Brandon Figueroa vs. Joet Gonzalez
  • Gary Russell Jr. vs. Hugo Castaneda
  • David Picasso vs. Kyonosuke Kameda
  • Mark Magsayo vs. Jorge Mata

