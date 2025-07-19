Manny Pacquiao vs Mario Barrios live stream, start time, fight card, & more
By Josh Sanchez
Boxing fans are in for a treat on Saturday night as the legendary Manny Pacquiao makes his return to the ring at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.
The 46-year-old Pacquiao (62-8-2, 39 KOs) will be lacing up his gloves to challenge Mario Barrios (29-2-1, 18 KOs) for the WBC welterweight title.
Entering Saturday night's championship bout, Barrios is a moderate -235 favorite over Pacquiao, who is a +195 underdog, while the over/under is set for 10.5 rounds.
How can you tune in to Saturday afternoon's action?
All of the information you need to catch Pacquiao vs. Barrios live online can be seen below.
Manny Pacquiao vs Mario Barrios live stream & viewing info
Date: Saturday, July 19, 2025
Start Time: 8:00 p.m. ET
TV Info: PBC on Prime Video pay-per-view
Location: Las Vegas, Nevada
Venue: MGM Grand Garden Arena
Live Stream: Stream 1
Betting Odds: Barrios (-235), Pacquiao (+195) | O/U: 10.5 rounds
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Mario Barrios vs. Manny Pacquiao fight card
- Mario Barrios (c) vs. Manny Pacquiao for Barrios’ WBC Welterweight title
- Sebastian Fundora (c) vs. Tim Tszyu for Fundora’s WBC Super Welterweight title
- Isaac Cruz vs. Omar Salcido for interim WBC Super Lightweight world title
- Brandon Figueroa vs. Joet Gonzalez
- Gary Russell Jr. vs. Hugo Castaneda
- David Picasso vs. Kyonosuke Kameda
- Mark Magsayo vs. Jorge Mata
