Major WNBA trade sees DiJonai Carrington join Minnesota Lynx
The Minnesota Lynx have been the WNBA's best team so far in 2025. Boasting a 24-5 record, comfortably the best in the league, the Lynx are aiming to make another run to the WNBA Finals. They made it in 2024, but fell short at the last step against the New York Liberty.
The Lynx are led by Napheesa Collier, who looks like the likeliest candidate to win MVP this season. The team's identity as presently constructed is all about defense. And now they've added some more elite talent to their roster, acquiring DiJonai Carrington in a trade with the Dallas Wings.
RELATED: WNBA’s 2025 ratings show big spike compared to 2024
"The Dallas Wings have traded guard DiJonai Carrington to the Minnesota Lynx in exchange for Diamond Miller, Karlie Samuelson and Minnesota's 2027 second round pick, the team announced," ESPN reported on Sunday.
Carrington only joined Dallas in 2025, having played for the Connecticut Sun during her first four WNBA seasons. DiJonai was the WNBA's Most Improved Player in 2024, while also making it to the All-Defensive First Team. This is quite a meaningful addition for the Lynx.
For Dallas, they will receive a former No. 2 overall pick in Diamond Miller, while Karli Samuelson's shooting is also sure to be a welcome asset. The Wings are one of the worst teams in the league this season, and will require more rebuilding around Paige Bueckers to be competitive.
With Collier currently going through injury concerns, Carrington's 10 points per game average will also be a big addition for Minnesota. The Lynx means business this year; they want that championship.
GET MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead by subscribing to TBL YouTube channel
NBA: Lakers, Luka Doncic agree to massive three-year max contract extension
NFL: Chargers' Denzel Perryman arrested on felony assault weapon charge
SPORTS MEDIA: Michelle Obama roasts ESPN & Stephen A. Smith, comparing network to 'Real Housewives'
VIRAL: Olympic champ Sha'Carri Richardson arrested for allegedly assaulting boyfriend