Luka Doncic wishes Kobe and Gigi Bryant could have seen him with the Lakers
By Tyler Reed
The Los Angeles Lakers shook up the foundation of the NBA as the team made a trade with the Dallas Mavericks to acquire Luka Doncic.
The trade almost felt like fans were being tricked, as no one expected the Mavericks to ever deal the face of the franchise.
Well, it was not a joke. On Tuesday, the Lakers introduced Doncic to the Los Angeles media. During the press conference, Doncic was asked about Kobe Bryant.
The question Doncic was asked mentioned the famous story of when Doncic heard someone talking trash in his native Slovenian during a game, and when he turned around to notice it was Kobe.
Doncic stated it was amazing that Bryant even knew his name to begin with. The new Lakers star gave a heartfelt response when he wished that Kobe and Gigi Bryant were here to witness Doncic's start with the Lakers.
Kobe and Gigi were two of nine people who tragically lost their lives in a 2020 plane crash. However, the legacy of Kobe and Gigi will never be forgotten.
Bryant left his mark on the Lakers franchise as arguably the greatest player to ever put on a Lakers uniform.
Now, it is time for Doncic to carve out his own path with the Lakers. It may take fans some time to get used to seeing Doncic in Lakers gear. Doncic's first game with the franchise could be later this week.
The Lakers meet the Golden State Warriors on Thursday and the Indiana Pacers on Saturday. Expect Doncic to get his start in one of those games.
