Luka Doncic makes generous donation to Los Angeles wildfire recovery
By Joe Lago
Luka Doncic has made his presence felt in Los Angeles before draining one of his trademark step-back 3-pointers in Purple and Gold.
On Monday, Doncic's foundation announced that the new Lakers superstar is donating $500,000 to recovery efforts in the aftermath of the city's wildfires devastation in the Pacific Palisades and Altadena communities.
"It's been so sad to see and learn more about the damage from the wildfires since I landed in L.A.," Doncic wrote in an Instagram post by his foundation. "I can't believe it and I feel for all the kids who lost their homes, schools and the places where they used to play with their friends."
Doncic specified his commitment to "helping rebuild courts, playgrounds and fields that were destroyed" because of his belief that "every kid needs a safe place to play."
The 25-year-old five-time All-Star and five-time All-NBA first-team selection ended his "note from Luka" with a message to "everyone affected by the fires."
"We're here to help, now and for the long haul," wrote Doncic before signing off as "Your new neighbor."
Doncic is expected to make his much-anticipated debut with the Lakers on Monday when they face the Utah Jazz at Crypto.com Arena. He was acquired from the Dallas Mavericks before the NBA trade deadline in arguably the most shocking trade in league history.
