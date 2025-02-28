Luka Doncic in Minnesota? A move that could have been a reality
By Tyler Reed
Luka Doncic continues to become more comfortable in his new home every time he touches the floor. On Thursday night, the Los Angeles Lakers earned a 111-102 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves.
Doncic finished with 21 points and 13 rebounds, as the Lakers had three players score 20 or more in this one, with Austin Reaves and LeBron James leading the party with 33.
The move to add Doncic is already proving to be one of the best moves the Lakers have made in a few years. But what if it never happened?
According to Sam Amick, senior NBA writer at The Athletic, Doncic could have been traded to the Minnesota Timberwolves.
“League sources tell The Athletic that the Mavericks and Timberwolves informally discussed the prospect of swapping Dončić for 23-year-old, three-time All-Star Anthony Edwards in the weeks before the Lakers deal went down. More specifically, Mavericks general manager Nico Harrison reached out to the Timberwolves and asked if there was any chance they’d be willing to trade Edwards. He was promptly told no.”
The news that Doncic had been traded to Los Angeles was shocking. However, if he were traded for Edwards, the NBA world would still be trying to pick up the pieces.
On paper, the Mavericks and their fans may have been more accepting of a trade that brought the face of the Timberwolves to Dallas.
However, the dream trade was not in the cards for the Mavericks' front office. Instead, they will have to live with pairing an NBA champion, Anthony Davis, with another NBA champion, Kyrie Irving. Hopefully, the franchise can manage.
