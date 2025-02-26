Luka Doncic yelled and stared down Mavericks in Lakers win full of 'emotions'
By Joe Lago
Facing his former team 24 days after it shockingly traded him away, Luka Doncic didn't feel vindicated after the Los Angeles Lakers' 107-99 victory over the Dallas Mavericks at Crypto.com Arena on Tuesday. He felt exhausted.
"I can't wait to go to sleep, honestly," Doncic told TNT's postgame show.
The entire night was surreal for both teams. Lakers coach JJ Redick called the game "a little weird." Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving said it was "awkward as s---."
Doncic admitted he was "glad it's over," but much of his relief came from the statement he made with his play against the Mavericks.
The former face of Dallas' franchise recorded his first triple-double as a Laker, totaling 19 points, 15 rebounds and 12 assists. While his vengeance wasn't palpable as he went through pregame warmups with Mavs general manger Nico Harrison on the court, Doncic allowed himself to revel in his revenge after burying a first-quarter 3-pointer. He immediately turned around and stared down the Dallas bench.
Harrison might not have felt the wrath of Doncic in that moment. However, he had to feel the ridicule from Lakers fans when they derisively chanted, "Thank you, Nico!"
Afterward, Doncic admitted it will take more time for him to completely shut the door on his time with the Mavericks, who acquired him from the Atlanta Hawks in a 2018 draft-night deal and anointed him as the successor to Dirk Nowitzki. Less than eight months after leading Dallas to the NBA Finals, his world was turned upside down by a franchise that suddenly viewed him as expendable.
"The closure is going to take a while, I think," Doncic told reporters afterward. "It's not ideal, but like I said, I'm glad this game is over. There was a lot of emotions, but we go little by little, and every day is better."
