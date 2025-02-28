LeBron James calls out 'weird energy' of derisive NBA coverage
By Joe Lago
Anthony Edwards made headlines during All-Star Weekend when he said he didn't want to be the face of the NBA. The Minnesota Timberwolves star is content to let San Antonio Spurs phenom Victor Wembanyama assume that title.
"I'm capable of being that guy," Edwards said. "But I don't want to be that guy, put it like that. I want to be the guy that just show up, hoop, kill dudes and go home."
Edwards prefers to speak his mind and not conform to the expectations placed on the league's leading role model. Some of his actions this season have reflected that sentiment.
Last December, the 23-year-old Edwards was fined $100,000 for using profanity in a live TV interview. After picking up his 16th technical foul of the season in Thursday's 111-102 road loss to the Los Angeles Lakers, he faces a one-game suspension and maybe more disciplinary fallout.
Edwards got ejected from the game with his second technical and threw the ball into the crowd before leaving the court.
Minnesota head coach Chris Finch couldn't be baited into talking about the officiating — the Lakers attempted 46 free throws, 20 more than the Wolves — but LeBron James weighed in on Edwards' reluctance to be front and center representing the NBA.
"It's unfortunate, but like, why do you want to be the face of the league when all the people that cover our game and talk about our game on a day-to-day basis s--- on everybody?" James said. "To have that responsibility. It's just weird. It's weird energy."
James said he "didn't ask" to be the face of the NBA. However, he said he took on the "responsibility" and has embraced it.
"I've always taken that seriously and understood from the beginning what being a professional is all about and what being a role model is all about," James said. "I've tried to uphold that with the utmost respect and honor. But I feel Ant. I understand. I completely understand. There is weird energy when it comes to that."
As for Edwards' penchant for picking up T's, Finch said the matter has been addressed.
"He's got to be better," Finch said. "He's got to be better. He's had too many outbursts. I think a lot of them are deserved. They're gonna miss some calls from time to time. He's got to be better. We've been talking about it, so it's on him."
