Luka Doncic gives Real Madrid reason for statement Lakers win
Luka Doncic and the Los Angeles Lakers bagged a massive win on Sunday, thoroughly dominating the league's best team this season, the Oklahoma City Thunder. The Lakers made 22 threes and looked comfortable from the beginning, eventually winning by a whopping 27 points.
It was a statement victory for the team, and there is no doubt that a lot of analysis will follow as to why. However, when Luka was asked after the game what the reason was, he surprisingly shouted out his old team in Europe, the juggernauts Real Madrid.
"I think the whole team was inspired because Real Madrid won El Clásico Basketball today," Doncic said cheekily. He then added, "No, I'm kidding. That was me, that was me."
The 'El Clásico', which means 'The Classic', refers to games between Real Madrid and Barcelona in Spain. Two of the biggest sporting organizations in the world, the rivalry is watched by millions across sports like soccer and basketball. On Sunday, Real Madrid beat Barcelona 91-89 in what was a very close game.
Luka Doncic came through Real Madrid Baloncesto on his journey to the NBA. He was a EuroLeague champion, EuroLeague MVP, and EuroLeague Final Four MVP during his time with the club. Naturally, he has stayed connected with the legendary outfit, and their success motivates him to achieve his own with the Lakers as well.
Whatever the reason for the win, it was impressive by the Lakers. The Oklahoma City Thunder have already won 64 games this season, but if Sunday night was anything to go by, a playoff matchup between them and LA will be far from easy if it happens.
