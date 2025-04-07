NBA fans react to Bronny James matching Steph Curry on Sunday
Life in the NBA moves fast. Only last week, Lakers players were facing severe criticism after losing to the Warriors. On Sunday, the script was flipped, with the former blowing out OKC, and the latter succumbing to a demoralizing loss against the Houston Rockets.
It was the Warriors' stars' turn to face scrutiny and online trolling, with Stephen Curry catching the worst of it. As many fans gleefully pointed out, Curry's three points on the night against the Rockets were matched by Bronny James in garbage time against the Thunder.
RELATED: Jimmy Butler angered by how Stephen Curry gets 'hacked' by opponents
Bronny James played two minutes at the end of a 27-point win for the Lakers, and he poured in the team's 22nd three of the night. This was in stark contrast to Curry, who played 33 minutes but made just one three-pointer in 10 field goal attempts. Fans on X had a lot to say about it too.
"Bronny holding hs own? Thats nuts, no lie! Hope to see a rematch soon! Lets hear it!" one fan wrote.
"Steph got embarrassed tonight. Amen is the real deal, people about to figure it out this playoffs," another pointed out.
One fan couldn't believe it, writing, "Had to look this stat up Curry real life has 3 pts that’s yall top 5 fav player tho."
"I’ve never seen a superstar so easily taken out of his game. Rockets made the Warriors offense play 4 on 4," another said.
Nobody that knows basketball thinks there is any comparison between Bronny James and Steph Curry. However, the fact that Curry had as many points as the young James was something social media was never going to pass up on.
MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead
Weekend Roundup: Duke chokes, Paige's world, Ovechkin makes history, and more
CBB: Paige Bueckers, Geno Auriemma share emotional moment after UConn national championship
NFL: Eagles fan shows support for Saquon Barkley with insanely detailed tattoo
MLB: Red Sox outfielder reveals 2022 suicide attempt in Netflix documentary
SPORTS MEDIA: Shaquille O’Neal makes a wild Victor Wembanyama claim