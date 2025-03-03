Luka Doncic finally realizes major trend about LA Lakers: "I didn't believe it before"
The Los Angeles Lakers have turned things around in the 2024-25 NBA season, especially since trading for 5x NBA All-Star Luka Doncic.
Despite not playing well in the first few games with his new franchise, Doncic has truly found his groove with the 17-time NBA champions.
Doncic proved that during the Lakers' most recent 108-102 win over the Los Angeles Clippers. The Don added 29 points, 6 rebounds, and 9 assists in 37 minutes of playing time.
Apart from having an excellent game, Doncic also realized one major thing about what opposing teams do against the Lakers, he spoke about it during the postgame conference.
"I didn't believe it before, but they say if somebody is out a long time, then they play against the Lakers," Doncic said. "So I didn't believe it at the time, but obviously it's the Lakers, so I think that's normal."
It was proven once again during the Lakers vs. Clippers' recent battle as Norman Powell made his return for the matchup.
Despite returning to action, it felt like Powell rushed through his injury as he played nine minutes before heading back to the locker room. It was somewhat easy to gauge that Powell wasn't ready to play, but he seemingly rushed with the decision to face the Purple and Gold.
