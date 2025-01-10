LSU WR wanted by law enforcement after deadly hit-and-run incident
By Tyler Reed
Awful news is circulating out of Louisiana. WAFB 9 is reporting that LSU wide receiver Kyren Lacy is wanted by law enforcement.
According to the report, Lacy fled the scene of a crash that killed one and injured two others on December 17th, 2024, in Louisiana.
RELATED: Jeremiyah Love says Notre Dame has a rooting interest in Friday night's Cotton Bowl
A police document on the incident states that:
"As Lacy was illegally passing the other vehicles, the driver of a northbound lane pickup truck abruptly braked and swerved to the right to avoid a head-on collision with the approaching Dodge. Traveling behind the pickup truck was a Kia Cadenza whose driver swerved left to avoid the oncoming Dodge Charger.
As the Kia Cadenza took evasive action to avoid impact with the Dodge, it crossed the centerline and collided head-on with a southbound Kia Sorrento. Following the crash, Lacy drove around the crash scene and fled south on LA Hwy 20 without stopping to render aid, call emergency services, or report his involvement in the crash."
Lacy declared for the NFL Draft just days before the incident, and now, his future has drastically changed from what should have been one of the biggest moments of his football career.
The LSU wide receiver had a breakout final season with the Tigers, as Lacy led the SEC in touchdown receptions with nine.
MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead
CFB: Previewing Ohio St.-Texas Cotton Bowl
CFB: Ohio St. fans buy tix to wrong bowl game
NFL: Telesco firing not just ‘same old Raiders’ move
NFL: Mock draft 4.0: Who will the non-playoff teams pick?