LSU fans dominate Jello Shot competition at Men's College World Series
By Tyler Reed
The LSU Tigers are kings of the college baseball world after taking down Coastal Carolina in two straight to win their second title in three years.
Apparently, the road to Omaha runs through Louisiana, as the Tigers continue to be a college baseball powerhouse.
However, the Tigers' fanbase proved that the program has more than just talent on the field. Fans of the Bayou Bengals can also claim to be Jello Shot champions.
Yes, the Tigers faithful cruised to an easy victory in a Jello Shot competition that has become part of the lore at Omaha.
Rocco's Pizza & Cantina has been the spot where fans show their school pride by being the best Jello Shot drinkers in all the land. LSU smoked the competition by drinking over 52.000 Jello Shots during the College World Series.
Coastal Carolina would finish second in the Jello Shot competition, finishing with 9,117. Maybe it really does mean more in the SEC.
Losing to the Tigers on the field and in the Jello Shot challenge will be a memory burned in all the brains of the Chanticleers faithful.
So, if you ever find yourself in the heat of a Jello Shot competition and you see the enemy show up with purple and gold, you're best bet would be to walk away immediately.
