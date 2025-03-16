Florida's 7-foot-9 freshman doesn't need a ladder to cut down nets after SEC win
By Tyler Reed
The Florida Gators are the 2025 SEC Tournament champions. The Gators took down Tennessee in the finals of the challenging tournament, 86-77.
The top team in the SEC also earned a number one seed in the NCAA Tournament. However, we're sure the celebration will continue after winning arguably the hardest conference tournament in college basketball this season.
The Gators cut down the nets in Nashville after their big win. As player after player climbed the ladder to grab their piece of nylon, one Gators player didn't need a ladder.
Gators freshman Olivier Rioux didn't need any assistance climbing to the net. Probably because he towers over everyone with his 7-foot-9 frame.
The video of Rioux cutting down the net is comical. The kid is taller than the ladder being used by the other players and coaches.
Rioux has yet to make a significant impact in his college career, which is hard to do when the team you're playing on is as talented as the Gators.
Florida has a potentially daunting task as they look to make a Final Four run. A potential matchup with the reigning back-to-back champion UConn Huskies could be what stops the Gators from making the Sweet Sixteen.
The SEC championship should be celebrated. However, the Gators know it will be a quick turnaround before the Big Dance begins.
The 2025 season will go down as one of the most memorable years in SEC history. Rioux and the Gators can forever claim that they are the best team in the best conference.
