West Virginia governor takes legal action against NCAA over WVU missing March Madness
By Tyler Reed
The stage is set for the 2025 NCAA Men's Tournament. On Sunday, the West Virginia Mountaineers waited to possibly hear their name as the program was on the bubble.
However, when the last school was announced, the Mountaineers found themselves on the outside looking in.
With their bubble burst, it was not sitting well with the folks of Morgantown as a team like North Carolina found themselves in the tournament. The Tar Heels had five less quad -one wins than the Mountaineers.
RELATED: It's a great time to be the AD at UNC after Tar Heels sneak into NCAA Tournament
Frustrations have now grown to government officials as West Virginia governor Patrick Morrisey is taking legal action against the NCAA over the Mountaineers missing the tournament.
In a statement shared on Morrisey's X account, the West Virginia governor is joining the state's attorney general to announce actions against the NCAA.
Missing the tournament takes on a whole new meaning when legal actions get involved. WVU believed they would be a shoe-in for the madness.
111 bracketologists had the Mountaineers a part of the Big Dance. However, now the team and the fanbase are left wondering why they were the team that was left out.
North Carolina has been under the microscope since it was announced that they had made the tournament. Tar Heels athletic director Bubba Cunningham is also the chairman of the selection committee. So, take that for what it is worth.
The state of West Virginia isn't going down without a fight, which we love. The NCAA should give a better answer as to why the Mountaineers will be at home during the madness.
