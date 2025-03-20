How to Watch Creighton vs Louisville Round of 64: Live Stream March Madness NCAA Tournament, TV Channel, Odds
Round of 64: Creighton Bluejays vs Louisville Cardinals
- Date: Thursday, March 20th
- Time: 12:15 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: CBS
The Creighton Bluejays will face the Louisville Cardinals on Thursday, March 20th, at Rupp Arena in the NCAA Tournament Round of 64 as March Madness is upon us.
No. 9 seed Creighton gets a tough draw in the Round of 64, having to face a team that just made it to the SEC Tournament final. The Bluejays have been playing good basketball as of late, winning four of their last five games, and they have arguably the best player in this game, Ryan Kalkbrenner. The senior center stands 7'1" and is 31st in the nation in scoring this season with 19.4 points per game.
No. 8 seed Louisville almost pulled off winning the SEC Tournament, which would have catapulted them up the bracket rankings, but they lost to Duke 73-62. Terrence Edwards Jr. is cooking right now, having scored at least 21 points in three straight games. He is the Cardinals' leading scorer this season at 16.6 points per game and will look to follow up a 29-point night with another big performance.
This is a great Round of 64 NCAA Tournament matchup, and you do not want to miss any of the action; make sure to tune in.
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
Creighton: +125
Louisville: -145
Spread: LOU -2.5
O/U: 146.5