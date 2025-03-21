Kendrick Lamar performance at 2028 Summer Olympics in LA being considered
By Josh Sanchez
2024 was the year of Kendrick Lamar and it doesn't look like he will be going away anytime soon. The Grammy-winning rap artist parlayed the success of his hit song "Not Like Us" during the beef with Drake into a successful album, "GNX," and a performance at Super Bowl LIX.
Lamar's performance became the most-watched Super Bowl halftime show ever, with 133.5 million viewers. It was reportedly the most-watched live television event since the 1969 moon landing.
K. dot is at the top of the rap and entertainment world and it doesn't look like he will be going anywhere anytime soon.
According to a report from Sports Illustrated, Lamar is being considered for a performance at the 2028 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles.
"The rebirth, the rebuild, maybe reimagining L.A. 2.0—and the Olympics as a catalyst for all those things—we think is really part of our ethos," Los Angeles Olympic organizing committee chairman Casey Wasserman said.
Snoop Dogg, Billie Eilish, and the Red Hot Chili Peppers are already confirmed performers.
Kendrick, a Compton native, would be a natural fit. He is also represented by Wasserman, giving him an inside track to make an appearance.
"He is truly an L.A. icon, so I think it would be a pretty fair bet that Kendrick will be involved in the Olympics in Los Angeles in some way," Wasserman added.
Opening Ceremony for the 2028 Summer Olympics are set for Friday, July 14, and will run through Sunday, July 30, 2028.
