Dodgers broadcaster nails the 'X factor' for this World Series
The Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Yankees, like all postseason teams, left their home broadcast talent behind when they embarked on their World Series runs. For the Yankees, that meant no more Jack Curry or David Cone. For the Dodgers, that meant no Orel Hershiser or Joe Davis — kind of.
Davis, of course, is the lead play-by-play broadcaster for Fox Sports' coverage of the postseason. From March to September, he's the primary voice of the Dodgers on SportsNet LA.
While Davis' voice is a familiar one to Dodger fans, the tone of his broadcasts with Smoltz is less convivial than it is with Hershiser — who has paired with Davis on local broadcasts since 2015. And that makes sense. The national broadcasts have an unstated mandate to play things down the middle regardless of the teams on the field.
Stephen Nelson is Davis' primary backup on SportsNet LA. Tuesday, Alanna Rizzo interviewed Nelson on MLB Network's "High Heat" and gave him a long runway to diagnose the "X factor" that will decide the 2024 World Series.
His response came with the predictable depth that only comes from following a team longer than one month.
"If you were to ask me to really get into the weeds and give you an 'X factor', I will say Dodgers starters in first innings specifically," Nelson said. "Because that's been a bugaboo for all three: it's been tough for (Yoshinobu) Yamamoto, it's been tough for (Jack) Flaherty, it's been tough for Walker Buehler. During the year on the whole to get off to good starts within their starts, and as we've seen the Yankees in this postseason, the combination of (Gleyber) Torres and (Juan) Soto has been giving pitchers fits making them works. First innings for Dodgers starters is my 'X factor'."
Nelson nailed it. The Yankees already have their Game 1 starter locked in. Beyond Gerrit Cole on Friday, the choice between Carlos Rodon, Luis Gil and Clarke Schmidt is perfunctory.
Dodgers manager Dave Roberts' choice is not as straightforward. Should Jack Flaherty start Game 1, or should the Dodgers reprise the bullpen game formula that worked splendidly against the San Diego Padres and New York Mets? If a bullpen game, who should start?
Each question points back to the Dodgers' ability to contain the top of the Yankees' lineup. Kudos to Rizzo for giving Nelson time to spell it out.
MORE TOP STORIES From the Big Lead
NFL: Aaron Rodgers ripped by ESPN’s Rex Ryan
WNBA: Players opting out of CBA
MLB: Meet the Dodgers ‘undercover’ MVP
CFB/SPORTS MEDIA: ‘Gameday’ is heading to hoops country