Look away Taylor Swift haters; the musical icon is helping the NFL in a big way
By Tyler Reed
Taylor Swift being shown at Super Bowl 59 caused a majority of the audience in attendance to rain down boos like she was a quarterback that had beaten their favorite team multiple times.
Sure, the football bro will tell you that the league shows Swift too much during Kansas City Chiefs games. However, is it even an issue to waste your breath on?
It's already well established that one has to have an opinion on Swift going to watch her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, play a game.
For the NFL, they are probably hoping that the Swift-Kelce union lasts forever, as Swift as been a massive financial factor for the league.
According to MarketWatch, Swift has made the NFl nearly $1 billion since she and Kelce announced they were a couple.
Yes, that's billions with a b. The same amount of money that Dr. Evil was always hoping to gain before he tried to destroy the world.
Like we mentioned earlier, the Swift hate is a bizarre aspect of certain members of the NFL fandom. It feels more like a "no girls allowed" thought that isn't working out very well.
If you are on the side of hating Swift, it might be time for you to adjust your stance. With these kinds of numbers, she isn't going anywhere for a very long time.
