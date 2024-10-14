Donte DiVincenzo seems to have some ill will towards the Knicks
By Max Weisman
Donte DiVincenzo showed some hostility towards two members of the New York Knicks coaching staff Sunday night during his return to Madison Square Garden. DiVincenzo was a part of the Knicks' trade package with the Minnesota Timberwolves that landed New York center Karl-Anthony Towns. While the Knicks bolstered their center position, they traded away two fan favorites in guard DiVincenzo and forward Julius Randle.
While it was only preseason, DiVincenzo's return to Madison Square Garden was full of fireworks, provided by the man himself. During the first quarter as DiVincenzo was shooting free throws, he appeared to yell to the Knicks bench directly at New York head coach Tom Thibodeau.
"Thank you for the trade Thibs," he yelled at the bench. "Thank you for the trade… that’s what happens when they let you run the show. That’s what happens when they let you run the show.”
DiVincenzo played 27 minutes, shooting six-for-11 with 15 points, seven assists and three rebounds. Randle, the other headliner on the Timberwolves side of the trade, didn't play. The headliner on the Knicks side of the trade, the only player acquired, did play. Towns recorded a double-double with 16 points and 16 rebounds in the Knicks 115-110 win.
RELATED: Klay Thompson's first game with Mavericks 'felt so good'
After the game, DiVincenzo got into it with Knicks assistant coach Rick Brunson, Knicks guard Jalen Brunson's father. Brunson seemed to take offense to DiVincenzo's airing of dirty laundry in the first quarter with Thibodeau. The two had to be separated from each other.
"I was talking to Thibs," DiVincenzo appeared to say. The rest of the exchange wasn't picked up by the camera.
The first game between the two team in the regular season will be on December 19 in Minnesota, Towns' return to the Target Center. Randle and DiVincenzo will play in front of the Madison Square Garden crowd on January 17.
MORE TOP STORIES From the Big Lead
NFL: Ryan Clark on Aaron Rodgers’ fatal flaw
NBA/NHL: Why Draymond Green is Macklin Celebrini’s biggest fan
MLB/SPORTS MEDIA: Padres end Rosenthal beef by losing