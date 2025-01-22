Netflix comes up clutch with another epic lineup for 'Full Swing' Season 3
By Matt Reed
The golf season isn't quite in "full swing" just yet (bad pun), however, Netflix has given golf fans the blessing of a new season of its hit series set to drop next month. 'Full Swing' is back for Season 3 and the new cast of golfers they'll be following around is truly top-notch.
The beauty of the show has been its ability to tell stories and capture the lives of golfers from both the PGA Tour and LIV Golf, especially early on in the show when the tour wars were really coming to a head with players leaving. The show will go live on the platform on February 25.
Season 3's massive lineup includes world number one Scottie Scheffler, Bryson DeChambeau, Ludvig Åberg, Rory McIlroy and many other talents from both tours.
Quite honestly, the timing of the February release couldn't be better after PGA star Justin Thomas recently sent out a memo that strongly urged players to make themselves more available to networks during broadcasters and to give fans more personality.
Thomas and other players have definitely been passionate about the subject recently, but with programs like 'Full Swing' there's certainly hope that golf is going in the right direction of terms of its mass appeal to even casual fans of the sport.
