Erling Haaland signs absurd contract extension with Manchester City
By Max Weisman
Manchester City striker Erling Haaland seems to want to spend almost all of his career with his current team. He made that clear Friday, signing a 9.5-year contract extension with the club. Haaland was already under contract until June 2027, and his extension will now keep him with City until 2034. All previous release clauses in Haaland's contract have been reportedly removed under the extension.
The deal is the longest-running in Premier League history, breaking Cole Palmer's previous record of a nine-year deal which the Chelsea midfielder signed in August. Haaland is also now one of the highest-paid players in Premier League history, reportedly getting paid £500,000 per week ($610,000) throughout the contract.
"I am going to stay for a long time," Haaland said. "Now I can fully focus on getting better because I am going to stay here for such a long time. Full focus on performing and getting better to give all of the fans what they want. It has gone really quick. It feels like I signed a moment ago. It has been going really quick and that is a good thing. It means I am enjoying it... It has been amazing and like a dream in this two and a-half years."
There was speculation Haaland was going to Man City and England altogether to join Real Madrid, but the Norwegian national decided to strengthen his commitment to City. Manager Pep Guardiola also committed to City's future, signing an extension in November to remain with the team until 2027.
Since arriving in 2022, Haaland has recorded 111 goals in 126 games and has won two Premier League titles, a Champions League, an FA Cup and a UEFA Super Cup championship with City. However, this season has been pretty disappointing for the four-time defending champions of England. City sit sixth in the Premier League table, 12 points behind first place Liverpool, with a little over five months to play.
Man City are trying to get reinforcements during the January transfer window, such as Brazilian defender Vitor Reis and Egyptian attacker Omar Marmoush, but it might be too late for the side to make a surge for their fifth straight title.
