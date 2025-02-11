Lakers have a special gift for fans ahead of Luka Doncic's debut
By Matt Reed
Los Angeles Lakers fans will have the distinct pleasure of catching a first glimpse of their new superstar signing Monday night when Luka Doncic debuts for the Western Conference team after coming over from the Dallas Mavericks.
In a lot of ways it's still shocking to even think about Doncic wearing the Lakers' gold and purple, but after Mavs general manager Nico Harrison sent the Slovenia star further west it's becoming a reality as Los Angeles aims to take the league by storm over the second half of the season.
In honor of LA's special night with Doncic's debut, the Lakers will be giving out Doncic shirts to every fan attending the game, which is definitely a cool gesture by the team, who currently sits fifth in the West.
The Lakers have a home-and-home series with the Utah Jazz Monday and Wednesday in the lead up to the NBA All-Star Game this weekend, which gives Doncic just two games to get acclimated with his new team before an extended layoff.
For the first time since his rookie season, Doncic won't be competing in NBA All-Star Weekend, however, lots of eyes will be on him throughout the final months of the season to see if he can make it work with LeBron James and Co.
