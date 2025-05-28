LeBron James had hilarious reaction to son Bryce attempting absurd dunk
By Matt Reed
LeBron James makes it a habit of attending his children's basketball games when he's not busy on the NBA court with the Los Angeles Lakers, and while recently watching one of his sons, Bryce, he couldn't contain his laughter.
Bryce is expected to be a really high-level player just like his father and Bronny James, who was drafted into the NBA in 2024, but the younger brother certainly had a forgettable moment on the court with his dad watching.
A viral social media showed Bryce attempting an ambitious dunk that resulted in him missing the rim by a wide margin before being fouled and throwing the ball off the backboard, but LeBron's reaction made it even more entertaining.
James was seen putting his hands over his face and laughing while Bryce gave him a funny look over to the sidelines once the dust settled.
