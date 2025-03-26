LeBron James cooks ESPN analyst Brian Windhorst with "best friend" comment
By Matt Reed
LeBron James rarely does major television appearances, but when he does they're almost always box office television. Wednesday was no exception when he appeared on The Pat McAfee Show for over an hour and let loose with McAfee and his crew in an expletive-heavy and candid side of James that many people don't often see.
While James touched on many topics, including his ongoing dispute with Stephen A. Smith, one of the most memorable moments from the interview came when he was talking about one of Smith's ESPN coworkers, Brian Windhorst.
Windhorst has made a career out of allegedly being close to James after the both of them came up around the same time with James moving to the NBA and the journalist beginning his media career.
LeBron set the record straight on Wednesday though, suggesting that the two of them aren't nearly as close as Windhorst may have been leading on over the years.
It's safe to say James is enjoying his time roasting people recently, and the rest of the sports world has certainly been enjoying every second of it.
