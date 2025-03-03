LeBron James becomes only the 4th player in NBA history to reach major milestone
The Los Angeles Lakers have surpassed all expectations in the 2024-25 NBA season as they are now the second seed in the Western Conference following a 108-102 win over the Los Angeles Clippers.
Luka Doncic finally had a game where he was incredibly efficient from the floor as he finished the night with 29 points, 6 rebounds, and 9 assists.
While Doncic made major headlines for his performance, his 40-year-old teammate, LeBron James, had a somewhat off game against the Lakers' noisy neighbors.
Still, James had a historic game as he became only the fourth player in all of NBA history to reach 1,000 career wins. Aside from the 4x NBA champion, only Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (1,074), Robert Parish (1,014), and Tim Duncan (1,001) have more.
The way the Lakers are playing this season, James will not easily surpass Duncan, but he has a chance of getting past Parish on the list.
For context, there is no active player in the NBA who is within 150 wins of James' tally. San Antonio Spurs star Chris Paul is currently second on the list with 842 career wins.
On top of that, the 21x NBA All-Star is in prime position to win the fifth ring of his career. As mentioned earlier, the Lakers are currently the second seed in the conference with a 38-21 record.
