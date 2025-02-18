LeBron James clowns Doug Gottlieb's ugly start to college coaching career
By Tyler Reed
It was a shocking moment when the Green Bay Phoenix made Doug Gottlieb the head coach of the men's basketball team.
Gottlieb played college basketball for Oklahoma State but had never held a major college coaching position before this season.
The move to hire Gottlieb has gotten off to a rough start, as Green Bay is currently 3-24 on the season.
The rough start to Gottlieb's college coaching career has been clowned by many who do not find Gottlieb, the radio personality, that entertaining.
One of those people enjoying the current downfall of Gottlieb is LeBron James. James' apparent disdain for Gottlieb can be followed back to last summer.
While being a Division I basketball coach may be his part-time job, Gottlieb is also a radio personality by day.
During an episode of 'The Doug Gottlieb Show' last summer, Gottlieb roasted the Lakers for drafting Bronny James.
“There’s just no world in which this is about winning, or about basketball, or in any way normal or acceptable for a team that wants to win a championship in the second quarter. They treated Bronny like he’s a Make-A-Wish kid," stated Gottlieb.
Those words must have not been forgotten in the James home, as LeBron has now taken a shot at Gottlieb's ugly coaching start.
Unfortunately, this will probably give Gottlieb something to talk about on his radio show. As for his coaching career, it is looking very high that Gottlieb could be a one-and-done head coach.
