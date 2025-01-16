LeBron James' business partner advising investors on league to rival NBA
By Joe Lago
Disruptor investors exist to shake up existing business models and to inspire innovation. The fact that an investment group is looking to raise $5 billion to form a basketball league to compete with the NBA is definitely newsworthy. What's eyebrow-raising is who's involved.
Maverick Carter, the longtime friend and business partner of LeBron James, is advising the investors who are looking to create an international hoops league that would play its games in eight cities around the world, according to Bloomberg.
The new league would comprise six men's teams and six women's teams and play its games over two-week stretches in each city. The global rotation is modeled after Formula 1 racing's schedule that jumps from continent to continent.
Sources told Sports Business Journal that James and his agent Rich Paul are not involved with Carter's advisory role or the new basketball league.
The emergence of a potential rival comes at an interesting time for the NBA, which has long stated its intention of expanding beyond North America.
SBJ reports that NBA commissioner Adam Silver and top league executives will discuss the creation of an NBA Europe league next week in France ahead of the annual Paris Games.
French star Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs will play two regular-season games in Paris against the Indiana Pacers on Thursday, Jan. 23, and Saturday, Jan. 25.
