Doug Gottlieb has had enough of social media by clapping back on social media
By Tyler Reed
The Green Bay men's college basketball program made of the more interesting hires before the season. Doug Gottlieb was announced as the head coach, in a move that surprised everyone. Yes, Gottlieb has collegiate playing experience, but jumping from radio host to head coach seemed like a strange move.
Well, that strange move is paying dividends for those who thought it would fail out of the gate. Earlier this week, Gottlieb got into a Twitter beef with NFL insider Adam Schefter, who clowned Gottlieb's slow start with the Phoenix. However, that beef is the least of Gottlieb's worries now.
The leader of the 2-11 Phoenix was discussing his team's schedule before their game against Michigan Tech on Wednesday. Gottlieb said scheduling games against so-called "Nobody U" does nothing for a program. Those words would have sounded a whole lot better if Green Bay would have followed with a win. Instead, Michigan Tech took down the Phoenix 72-70.
So, it hasn't been the ideal week for Gottlieb's coaching career. However, his radio show should be doing numbers now. Gottlieb explained his comments by saying he wasn't referring to anyone on the schedule this season. If Gottlieb's explanation is true, that means Michigan Tech, which is Division II, is just a better program than his own, which is Division I.
Not the ideal scenario for a first-year coach.
