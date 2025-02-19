Barack Obama finds out just how cocky Anthony Edwards is in 'Court of Gold'
By Joe Lago
Anthony Edwards believes he has the skills to be the face of the NBA. He just doesn't want to be "that guy."
"I just want to be the guy that show up and hoop and just kill dudes and go home," Edwards said on NBA TV during All-Star Weekend.
Edwards' unbridled confidence is on display throughout Netflix's "Court of Gold," the documentary on the Paris Olympics men's basketball tournament that debuted Tuesday. The Minnesota Timberwolves star guard steals the spotlight when his cockiness bursts through the screen when talking about his basketball skills with Barack Obama.
As Edwards walks up to join the conversation, Obama asks Joel Embiid, "What do you think about this young guy? He can hoop a little bit, huh?" and Embiid replies: "A little bit."
Edwards isn't having it. "Y'all better stand down. I'm the truth," he declares.
Embiid laughs, and Obama looks stunned.
"He says he's the truth. Yeah?" the former president says.
"These boys know," Edwards replies.
"I guess," Obama says.
Obama calls over Kevin Durant and LeBron James to get their input on Edwards' bold claim.
"Are you all talking to this man? Because he just keeps on ... Right now, he just said he's the truth and all that," Obama explains to Durant and James.
"I've got nothing wrong with that," Durant says. "There's nothing wrong with that."
James agrees. "You got to have swag like that," he says.
Edwards averaged 12.8 points in 16.3 minutes per game during the United States' run to a fifth consecutive Olympic gold medal. The 23-year-old very well could be the face of USA Basketball's men's squad when the U.S. hosts the 2028 Summer Games in Los Angeles if the old guard of James, Durant and Stephen Curry don't return.
