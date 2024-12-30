Anthony Edwards fined $100,000 for profane live TV interview
By Joe Lago
The NBA is cracking down on Anthony Edwards' foul mouth in media settings.
Joe Dumars, the Detroit Pistons' Hall of Fame guard who now works for the NBA as its executive vice president and head of basketball operations, levied a $100,000 fine on the Minnesota Timberwolves star guard for "using profane language in a live television interview" after last Friday's 112-110 home victory against the San Antonio Spurs.
While talking about his game-winning shot, Edwards said, "I got to go get it, s---. Nickeil (Alexander-Walker) found me, he cut me off and I'm like, 'S---, I'm going for the win.' Like Gilbert Arenas said, I don't do overtime, so f--- it."
The six-figure fine also was based on "Edwards' history of using profane language during media interviews," according to Dumars in the NBA's statement.
The 23-year-old Edwards has recently described Minnesota's offensive woes with refreshing honesty but also with profanity. "We don't have s--- on offense," the two-time All-Star told reporters on Dec. 19.
Edwards is a charismatic talent who's primed to be one of the faces of the NBA when LeBron James, Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant retire from basketball. However, for him to be marketed as one of its bright stars, the league can't afford to have Edwards feel comfortable about swearing in front of cameras. In that respect, Dumars is being a necessary bad cop.
However, longtime Timberwolves beat writer Jon Krawczynski feels Ant is just being Ant and he "can't really help himself with the cursing."
"He's not trying to sound tough," Krawczynski tweeted. "He's not openly defiant. He just gets rolling and can't stop it.
"LEAGUE clearly (is) saying enough is enough."
