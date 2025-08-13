LeBron James and Anthony Davis share same cryptic quote on Instagram
LeBron James and Anthony Davis won a championship together on the Los Angeles Lakers. Throughout their time with the franchise, the duo seemed inseparable, seemingly friends off the court just as much as they were dominant on the court together.
With Davis going to the Dallas Mavericks as a part of the Luka Doncic trade, many fans wondered how this would impact his relationship with James. The duo has added fire to that speculation with identical Instagram posts on Tuesday, sharing the same quote on their stories.
RELATED: Bradley Beal reveals reason he joined Los Angeles Clippers
"Becoming the best version of yourself comes with a lot of goodbyes," reads the quote that the former teammates shared. This could be interpreted as an acknowledgement that their separation was warranted for the greater good, or that another shocking moving could possibly occur.
It's unlikely to be the latter, although many have suggested that LeBron could potentially find himself in Dallas via another trade between the two franchises. But following the Luka trade, a second deal between the two teams just doesn't sound feasible. Nevertheless, the fact that Bron and AD shared identical posts makes the fact that something might be afoot hard to ignore.
Having picked up his player option for the 2025-26 NBA season with LA, it's almost a certainty that James isn't leaving the Lakers at this moment. However, with a potential final season coming up the year after that, a move to Dallas to play alongside Davis and Kyrie Irving cannot be ruled out.
GET MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead by subscribing to TBL YouTube channel
NBA: Stephen A. Smith names ideal NBA franchise for LeBron James to win another ring
NFL: Cleveland Browns star Myles Garrett caught speeding hours before NFL preseason game
SPORTS MEDIA: Dana White announces huge broadcasting deal ditching prehistoric PPV model
VIRAL: Taylor Swift's new album title revealed in 'New Heights' promo with Travis Kelce
WNBA:Sophie Cunningham hilariously ‘owns’ Jacy Sheldon with rookie card autograph stunt