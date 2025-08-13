Bradley Beal reveals reason he joined Los Angeles Clippers
After a miserable stint with the Phoenix Suns, Bradley Beal has moved on this offseason. Having been bought out of his contract by the team, Beal was free to sign with anyone. He chose the Los Angeles Clippers, where he will be playing alongside James Harden and Kawhi Leonard.
The Clippers have gone through their fair share of issues during the last few seasons, mostly involving injuries to their biggest stars like the Klaw and the Beard. But it seems that Beal is a believer in terms of the franchise's potential, as he recently showed by revealing why he chose to go there.
"I need a ring," Beal said. "I want one bad, and I feel like I got a new life of rejuvenation, for sure, new hunger. I'm excited about the opportunity, new city, new environment, but a hungry environment too. I'm definitely excited about the opportunity to go win."
The Clippers have never won a championship in their existence. Not just that, the team hasn't ever been to the NBA Finals either. They're certainly an interesting team to join if chasing a ring. But the hunger that Beal mentioned also exists for that reason, so it must have been a big factor.
In 2025, a core of Leonard, Harden, Beal, and Chris Paul, who is in his final year, is not exactly a shoo-in for championship contention. But hypothetically, if the coming season happens to become a perfect storm for the Clippers, it's something that could occur.
