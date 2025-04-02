LaVar Ball backs LeBron James as NBA GOAT, serenades TikTok followers with song
By Josh Sanchez
LaVar Ball is never shy about letting the people know what he thinks, so when it came to the discussion on which player is the NBA's GOAT (Greatest Of All Time) it was only a matter of time until the Big Baller Brand patriarch spoke out.
Surprisingly, LaVar didn't choose either of his sons; Chicago Bulls point guard Lonzo Ball and Charlotte Hornets star LaMelo Ball.
Instead, he went with a common pick in Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James.
MORE: LaVar Ball details reason for foot amputation, opens up about decision
LaVar and his sons have long been Lakers fans, with Lonzo briefly beginning his career in LA as LeBron's teammate, but the way Big Baller shared his thoughts came in a way that only he could deliver.
He then proceeded to sing a verse from the viral LeBron James song.
"Let's be honest," LaVar said, "LeBron James isn't the GOAT... April Fools!" He went on to serenade the TikTok audience with some viral slow james.
What a guy.
LaVar has dealt with some serious health issues earlier this year, which resulted in the amputation of his right foot due to a complication with diabetes, but he's remained in positive spirits and it's great to see he is back to being his entertaining self.
People like to make jokes about LaVar Ball, but he was right all along. After all, with LiAngelo Ball's budding rap career, LaVar and Tina Ball are 3-for-3.
MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead
MLB: ESPN podcast uses AI-assisted voice technology for Sarah Langs' stats segment
NBA: Michael Wilbon calls out ESPN for its ‘pandering’ LeBron James coverage
NFL: Jeffrey Lurie demolishes the top arguments against the Tush Push
SPORTS MEDIA: DraftKings creates 'torpedo bat' promo for players who may use popular bat
CBB: Sienna Betts, top UCLA commit, wins 2025 McDonald's All-American Game MVP